One name was conspicuous by its absence from the list of stars queuing up to salute Cristiano Ronaldo after he announced his international retirement with Portugal: Lionel Messi. The silence of the Argentina legend sparked wide debate among fans, especially given that the Al-Nassr star had taken a very different stance when "the Flea" called time on his own international career.

Ronaldo stunned everyone the day before yesterday, Thursday, by ending his Portugal career, and he did so even as his crisis with coach Jorge Jesus looked to be heading towards a resolution. Praise and appreciation poured in from former teammates and rivals alike. Messi was not among them.

Ronaldo took the initiative when Messi retired: so where is the reply?

Messi's silence stings all the more because Ronaldo led the way among the stars who rushed to send messages of support and respect to the Argentine around his farewell with the Albiceleste.

Hours after Messi's final match with Argentina, against Benin on 7 October, the Inter Miami star wrote a farewell message to the Albiceleste fans. Ronaldo surprised him with a touching comment.

Messi wrote via Instagram: "Yesterday's match was my last, and I already miss wearing the sky blue and white shirt. I know I am making the right decision. It was an amazing journey, full of joys as well as some sorrows, but I am certain that every step I took was worth the effort."

Ronaldo's comment read: "Leo, long years defending your country, and a story that will remain forever. All my respect for what you achieved with Argentina. A hug."

That gesture was not the first. Ronaldo had also been quick to offer his condolences to his historic rival when Messi's father passed away.

On 12 August, Messi published a lengthy message in which he expressed his grief at losing his father. Ronaldo offered emotional support.

"A big hug to you and your loved ones in this difficult moment, Leo. Stay strong," the Portuguese wrote at the time.

As of the time of writing, Messi has not responded with a similar gesture towards Ronaldo.

The pair ruled the individual honours in world football for the best part of two decades. Ronaldo was crowned the world's best with the Ballon d'Or five times, while Messi claimed it on eight occasions.

Their direct rivalry burned brightest across nine years between 2009 and 2018, when each played for one of the two poles of the Clasico, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Football stars bid farewell to Ronaldo

For Ronaldo, the tributes came thick and fast once he announced his retirement. Among the first to react were Neymar da Silva and James Rodriguez, who both described him as "the legend".

Vinicius Junior kept it brief but striking: "Forever number 1".

Plenty of former teammates and rivals joined in. Sergio Ramos went for humour, wishing him an enjoyable new chapter, while Rio Ferdinand reached for their shared memories. "It was like a film, brother," he wrote.

Pepe insisted that what Ronaldo gave the game went beyond football itself. One of the most personal messages came from his former teammate Nani, who lined up alongside him for both Portugal and Manchester United.

Grateful to have been part of Ronaldo's career, Nani pointed out that his legacy had inspired generations of players, before paying tribute to the Portugal captain.

Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois also joined the list of those bidding him farewell.