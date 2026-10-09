Raphinha missed Barcelona's training session on Friday, extending his spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia, meanwhile, edged closer to a return to the starting line-up ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Raphinha will play no part against Getafe, a fixture that marks the Catalan side's return to the competition after a three-week absence.

The Brazilian did not join his team-mates for Friday's session at the Tito Vilanova pitch, having sat out training all week with a muscle oedema in the hamstring of his right thigh.

Joan Garcia's prospects look far brighter. The goalkeeper missed the last league round against Sevilla with pain in his right knee, but a return to the starting line-up now looks likely.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 12:30 GET

Back in group training since Thursday, the Barcelona stopper has fuelled expectations inside the club that he could feature again soon.

As cover for any emergency, Hansi Flick again called up reserve-team goalkeeper Max Bonfill to complete the quartet alongside Dominik Livakovic, who started at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla, and Wojciech Szczesny.









Frenkie de Jong is also training with the group, though he does not yet appear close to the medical clearance that would allow him back into matches. Andreas Christensen, by contrast, worked away from his team-mates on an individual programme.

The Danish defender tore the rectus femoris in his left thigh on 20 September during the match against Sevilla. He is expected to remain out for a few more weeks.



