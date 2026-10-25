Should Ajax make a move this winter? ‘He is better than Viktor Tsygankov’

ESPN's pundits praised Jakob Trenskow on Saturday evening after the sc Heerenveen forward scored twice against ADO Den Haag (2-3). He was even linked with Ajax.

After 24 minutes on Saturday evening, Heerenveen took the lead. Nolhan Courtens crossed midfield and found Rivera, who drove in a cross from the left flank. Trenskow got ahead of his direct opponent Gregoire Waem and tapped in from close range to make it 0-1.

Trenskow struck again in the 66th minute, just when the Frisians were having a particularly difficult time. He fired home a low cross from Rivera to make it 1-3.

With those two strikes, the Danish forward took his tally for the season to six goals. He also has two assists. Last season, he scored thirteen times and provided five assists in 34 matches.

Bram van Polen admires Trenskow but has doubts about his physique. "Whether he can cope with the top three… He's quite slight. If you really get tight to him, I'm afraid he'll be overwhelmed, but he's better than Viktor Tsygankov at Ajax."

Despite his admiration for the Dane, Karim El Ahmadi questions his runs in behind. "He's good on the ball, but I also miss that movement in behind. And at Ajax you have to perform every week; that's a difference from Heerenveen."