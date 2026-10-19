Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports on X that AC Milan representatives and SGE's outgoing board member for sport have held "intensive negotiations" in recent days. They have reportedly agreed the financial terms, but still need to settle the structure and division of responsibilities within Milan's sporting management. The two sides have moved closer on those points too and are now "very close" to an agreement.

Seven-time Champions League winners Milan have pursued Krösche before. After a disastrous end to the previous season, which included missing out on the Champions League, the club dismissed its entire sporting leadership. Rumours then linked Austria national team coach Ralf Rangnick with a key role. Krösche later emerged as Milan's preferred choice, but a move never materialised.

In June, kicker wrote that Milan were trying to lure Krösche with a four-year contract and a salary package worth 40 million euros. At the time, Frankfurt's sporting director Timmo Hardung was also expected to move to the fashion capital. According to reports across several media outlets, Krösche demanded full control of sporting matters. Eintracht reportedly wanted a fee of between 7.5 and 10 million euros for the manager, although SGE denied that talks had taken place.

His flirtation with the Lombardy club was considered one factor in the cooling of his relationship with Eintracht.

On Sunday evening, that relationship ended after just over five years of successful work together. SGE released Krösche, whose contract in Frankfurt runs until 2028, from his duties at his own request. The decision followed "good, open and trusting discussions in recent weeks between Markus Krösche and supervisory board chairman Mathias Beck about Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting present and future and their continued work together", a statement said.

When did Markus Krösche start working at Eintracht Frankfurt?

Krösche joined Frankfurt from RB Leipzig in 2021. During his tenure, the Hessians won the Europa League in 2022 and qualified for the Champions League twice.

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At the start of the season, the sporting chief faced criticism. In particular, appointing Albert Riera as Dino Toppmöller's successor as coach last winter was a major mistake, as Krösche himself subsequently admitted several times. He also faced criticism over the squad's poor value for money last season. A drawn-out summer transfer window caused unrest, as did a property purchase in Croatia.

Milan, Krösche's potential new employers, are going through a barren spell on the pitch. Their last major title was the Scudetto in the 2021/22 season, their only Italian league title in the past 15 years. Ruben Amorim has been in charge as head coach since this season. Under the Portuguese coach, Milan have made a decent start: a 3-2 home win against Atalanta Bergamo on Sunday leaves them fourth in the table.