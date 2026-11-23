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Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé has posted impressive numbers this season, scoring 17 goals in 17 matches across La Liga and the Champions League.

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Mbappé is right in the race to finish as La Liga's top scorer, with 13 goals in 13 matches. Only Barcelona's Brazilian forward Raphinha, on 15, sits above him in the scoring charts.

Yet the numbers also expose a clear weakness in his Real Madrid career.

When Real Madrid are trailing, the French striker scores only 42% of his penalties.

This week brought the latest example. In the 39th minute of the La Liga matchday 13 clash with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappé attempted a "Panenka" and sent the ball over the crossbar.

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Real Madrid recovered from Pablo Durán's sixth-minute opener to win 2-1, but Mbappé had fallen into the same trap again, failing to deliver in Real Madrid's most difficult moments.

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A clear flaw in Mbappé's Real Madrid career

Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappé has converted 78.57% of his penalties (22 out of 28).

That rate drops to 42.86% (3 out of 7) when the team are behind at the moment the Frenchman steps up.

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It's happened twice this season: against Celta Vigo last Saturday (with the score at 1-0) and against Real Betis on 4 September (also at 1-0).

Against Celta at the Santiago Bernabéu, the miss didn't come back to haunt him. Goals from Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espí turned the game around.

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Seville was a different story. Real Betis took all three points: Barout scored in the 81st minute, the referee ruled out Carlos Espí's would-be equaliser for offside in the 87th, and Mbappé missed a penalty in stoppage time, in the 94th minute.

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The Parisian striker has scored only 3 penalties with Real Madrid behind. Two came at the Santiago Bernabéu. The first was against Las Palmas in his first year, with the score at 1-0, and Real Madrid went on to win 4-1. The second came against Olympique de Marseille in his second year, again at 1-0, and Real Madrid won 2-1 thanks to two Mbappé penalties.

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Away from home, he's scored just once in that situation: against Girona, with Real Madrid 1-0 down, in his second season at the club. That match ended 1-1.

His other four attempts to equalise from the spot all ended in misses: against Celta Vigo and Real Betis this year, and against Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool in his first season. That's a miss rate of 57.14%, and only against Celta Vigo did Real Madrid avoid defeat.

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Across his three seasons at Real Madrid, Mbappé has taken 28 penalties (23 in La Liga, 4 in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey) and scored 22 of them (78.51%).

With his team ahead, he converts 80% (8 out of 10). With the scores level, it's a perfect 100% (11 out of 11). When his team are behind, that figure falls to 42.86% (3 out of 7).

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From the spot, handling pressure decides everything for the taker. Mbappé doesn't flinch when he can put his team in front: he's never missed a penalty for Real Madrid with the score level. Ask him to take the first step towards a possible comeback, though, and he wobbles.

Mbappé caught in a spiral of negative statistics

Kylian Mbappé is back among the unwanted statistics. His first-half miss against Celta Vigo, a golden chance squandered, reopened the debate about his penalty record, even though spot kicks are one of his most important sources of goals.

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Real Madrid won a penalty in the 39th minute, but Mbappé sent the ball off target and his side lost the chance to draw level.

Spanish statistics expert Alexis, known as "Mister Chip", revealed that it was the first time in La Liga that Mbappé had missed a penalty by putting the ball off target.

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"Mister Chip" also noted that the last Real Madrid player before Mbappé to miss the target from the spot in La Liga was Frenchman Karim Benzema, in the 2-2 draw with Elche on 23 January 2022.