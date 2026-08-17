São Paulo have entered the race for Jamie Vardy. The Brazilian side want to lure the former Leicester City striker into a new adventure in their league, with the England man now a free agent after leaving Cremonese.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that São Paulo have already made contact with Vardy to explore a deal. The 39-year-old is yet to settle on his next destination, and he continues to weigh up the offers on the table before deciding where the next chapter of his career takes him.

Timing makes the Brazilian interest all the more intriguing. Vardy's season in Italy fell short of expectations before his Cremonese spell came to an end, leaving him available on a free and turning him into a target for clubs keen to tap into his attacking know-how.

São Paulo are not alone in chasing the striker. Vardy has recently been linked with a return to England after West Ham enquired about his situation, adding him to their list of options should a deal for Troy Parrott collapse.

A move to Brazil hands Vardy something entirely different from an English return. São Paulo want one of the standout English strikers of the last decade, drawn as much to his character as to his years of experience on the pitch.

Vardy built an exceptional career at Leicester City. He won the Premier League title and left a historic mark on the club before taking on a fresh challenge at Cremonese, a spell that has now opened the door to his next move.