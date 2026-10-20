Tonight's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona is under serious threat, according to a press report.

The newspaper "The Sun" reports that fears are growing that French rioters may target the fixture, with police preparing to throw a tight security cordon around the stadium.

Around 5,000 officers are expected to be deployed, among them special forces armed with water cannon, ahead of the league phase match.

It all follows the catastrophic unrest that swept France over the weekend, the most violent wave of rioting in years.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

At least 3,000 businesses were looted or damaged. More than 2,400 people were arrested.

Special measures: the spectre of closed doors

Authorities are today preparing special measures such as deploying armoured vehicles ahead of the eagerly awaited match, amid growing fears that protesters may target the game.

Officials are also weighing up a last-minute curfew, which would see the match played behind closed doors.

Paris police have ordered drones into the skies above the capital, with an order allowing the streets to be combed by up to six of them to prevent acts of terrorism.

A source at the Interior Ministry said: "This is an extremely sensitive time, and violence is likely to break out at any moment, especially when large crowds gather."

He continued: "There will be thousands of additional officers on duty during the match, and this will include special forces officers."

PSG's high-stakes matches often trigger riots across France, win or lose.

When Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal to win the Champions League title, 225 fans were later hit with criminal charges including assaulting police, theft, violence and the unlawful use of fireworks.

A curfew around the Parc des Princes, PSG's home ground, is under consideration this time.

A strong security cordon

Should that not go ahead, a strong cordon will take its place instead, around 5,000 riot police deployed across Paris, backed by armoured vehicles and water cannon.

The move follows praise for the targeted curfew, credited with keeping the peace after the worst rioting France has seen in years.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said: "The targeted curfew contributed to tonight's calm. I thank the police officers and gendarmes who ensured the law was enforced, as well as the prefects for marshalling the efforts."

He continued: "A new curfew will be set tonight wherever circumstances require it."

Prefects will take these decisions on the ground, in coordination with the mayors.

Several major cities have already been placed under curfew following the events of a few days ago.

Lecornu praised the emergency measures that ensured a relatively calm night from Monday to Tuesday in places including Paris and Marseille.