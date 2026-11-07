Shock scene at Mestalla: a critical case forces the referee to stop the Real Madrid match

Referee Hernández Maceo brought the match between Real Madrid and Valencia to a temporary halt after a fan suffered a health emergency in the stands at Mestalla, allowing first aid to be administered in the pitchside area.

Accompanied by the stadium delegate, the referee went over to explain the situation to the players. Paramedics took charge of the fan's care, with Red Cross members and Valencia's medical staff assisting.

Supporters rose to their feet as the injured fan was carried out of the stands to applause from around the ground. Play then resumed.