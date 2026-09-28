Has Trent Alexander-Arnold's adventure at Real Madrid ended before it even began? A surprising English report opens the door to a sensational return to the Premier League for the full-back, just months after his departure from Liverpool.

British website "TeamTalk" claim several major clubs are monitoring the 27-year-old's situation, with a view to signing him in the January window.

Trent joined Real Madrid last summer from Liverpool in a big deal, brought in as the heir to Dani Carvajal.

He started life as a regular under Xabi Alonso and kept his place under Arbeloa. In truth, though, he never hit the level expected of him at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mourinho ousts Trent

Then came José Mourinho. After Real Madrid signed Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, supposedly to back up Trent, the tables turned completely. Dumfries became the first-choice option ahead of the Englishman, who has been forced to play in midfield just to find minutes.

Amid this marginalisation, "TeamTalk" dropped a heavyweight surprise. Three Premier League giants are seriously weighing up a move to bring Trent back to England.

Liverpool, his former club, sit alongside Arsenal and Chelsea in eyeing the Real Madrid man as a potential January target to bolster their ranks.

The interest goes further still. The outlet claim there have already been initial contacts between those clubs and the player's entourage to explore a possible return.

Despite all the speculation, the same report says the full-back has no thoughts of leaving Real Madrid right now. He is tied to a long-term contract with the club until 2031, and hopes to turn things around and convince Mourinho of his abilities over the coming months.



