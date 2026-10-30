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FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
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Shock for the Gunners: Arsenal star does not rule out move to Bayern Munich

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Arsenal move to renew Odegaard's contract amid interest from Europe's elite

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Arsenal have held initial informal talks over renewing the contract of their Norwegian star Martin Odegaard, who is of interest to a number of Europe's top clubs.

According to the "Sky Sport" network, Odegaard's name has become a subject of discussion inside Bayern Munich, with his Arsenal deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Odegaard and Bayern Munich have been in repeated contact over recent years, yet no transfer has ever materialised. The matter is now gaining fresh momentum, with Arsenal working to extend their playmaker's contract early.

The Gunners are desperate to avoid letting Odegaard reach the final year of his deal, which would leave them facing the prospect of his departure on a free in 2028.

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Sky Sport report that if no agreement is reached over a new contract, Arsenal will also, at a later stage, weigh up selling the player next summer. Odegaard has already fielded enquiries from several other top European clubs.

Bayern Munich, for their part, feel no urgent need to act. The player showed initial interest in a move to Germany, but Odegaard does not currently sit on the priority transfer target list of the Bavarian club's officials.

For years the Norwegian has been one of Arsenal's most important figures, developing under Mikel Arteta into one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe. As captain, he carries huge weight both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

Odegaard joined Arsenal permanently in the summer of 2021, arriving from Real Madrid for around 35 million euros after a six-month loan spell. The 27-year-old has since played 248 official matches for the club, scoring 46 goals and providing 47 assists.

He has lifted two FA Community Shields, in the 2023-2024 and 2026-2027 seasons, and was crowned Premier League champion with Arsenal last season.

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