Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
FBL-KSA-RIYADH-NASSRAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Shock decision: Al-Nassr opts to sacrifice midfielder to save the budget

Transfers
A. Al-Hassan
A. Ghareeb
R. Najjar
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Strange goal by Gharib and Al-Najjar

A surprise move has laid bare the financial pressures inside Al-Nassr. Press reports confirm the Saudi club's management are ready to loan out one of their key figures during the current transfer window.

The Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that Al-Nassr are set to loan midfielder Ali Al-Hassan to Al-Fateh, part of a wider push to ease the financial burden. Al-Fateh will cover the player's wages in full during the loan period.

The forced move aims to free up room in the budget to register the duo Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Raghed Al-Najjar, and to offset part of the club's financial obligations. Strict financial monitoring remains in place at Al-Nassr, hampering their movements in the transfer market.

There was better news elsewhere for the manager and his coaching staff. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi returned to group training on Wednesday, a clear sign he is ready to guard the club's goal in Friday's anticipated clash against Al-Taawoun.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

Al-Aqidi was not the only returnee. French defender Mohamed Simakan also took part in the session after recovering from injury, making the pair strong candidates to return to the squad.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Both men now face decisive physical and medical tests during Thursday's training. Only then will Al-Nassr take a final decision on whether they can feature in the big match.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google