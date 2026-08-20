The 19-year-old is now under contract at FC until 2031, the club announced on Thursday evening. Borussia Dortmund had tracked the attacking star for a long time, but never met Cologne's asking price and eventually pulled out of the negotiations. That then sparked speculation over a move to RB Leipzig.

"Of course I thought about my future," El Mala said in the club statement: "But the talks with those responsible at FC were top, I feel huge trust and great appreciation here. That's why I'm staying here - I want to have a good season with FC and our fans."

From the new season, El Mala will wear the number 10 shirt, as he also announced in a heavily staged video message a few minutes before the press release appeared. He is the first FC player since Lukas Podolski to take that number.

Does Said El Mala now have a release clause?

FC gave no details on any possible release clause in the new contract. According to Sky, it is not supposed to include one either. That was already the case with the previous deal, which ran until 2030, and allowed Cologne to negotiate freely. A minimum asking price of 50 million euros was always reported.

Cologne signed El Mala from Viktoria Cologne in the summer of 2024, but he still played for the third-division club the following season. In his first Bundesliga season, he then produced 13 goals and 5 assists for FC.



