Al-Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir has taken a fresh step towards a move abroad. He has officially signed with the global player management agency CAA Base, boosting his chances of a switch to a European club after his striking displays at the 2026 World Cup.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news on X, confirming Shobeir now sits among the players represented by CAA Base. His current Al-Ahly contract runs until June 2027, but Romano notes he could leave the club with a number of sides interested after his standout World Cup showings.

The move follows a historic tournament for the goalkeeper with Egypt. Shobeir played a prominent role in the Pharaohs reaching the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in their history, stringing together strong performances that caught the eye of observers and scouts from several clubs outside Egypt.

One of the biggest player management agencies in world football, CAA Base enjoys extensive relations with Europe's major clubs and oversees the careers of some of the game's most prominent stars.

Their client list includes England's Cole Palmer and Ecuador's Moises Caicedo, the Chelsea duo, plus England's Eberechi Eze, the Arsenal star. Among the coaches they represent are Italy's Carlo Ancelotti and Spain's Julen Lopetegui.

Signing with an agency of this stature marks an important sign that Shobeir is close to a professional move outside the Egyptian league. The interest he sparked with his distinguished World Cup run has only raised his stock in the transfer market.