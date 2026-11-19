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Real Madrid have reached a decision on the possibility of bringing back Argentine Nico Paz, the Como star, next summer.

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According to "Mundo Deportivo", Nico Paz, 22, is one of Como's standout stars. Many in Argentina see him as Messi's heir to the number 10 shirt for the national team.

The midfielder is in sparkling form. Real Madrid must make a call next summer, and Paz sits at the heart of it.

Last summer, Real Madrid, Como and Paz agreed that the player would stay at the Italian club for the current 2026-2027 season.

Paz himself asked for that arrangement, which gives Real Madrid a unilateral option to buy back his registration rights for the 2027-2028 season.

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Como paid Real Madrid 60 million euros for 50% of the player's rights. They had owned the other 50% since 2024, when they paid six million euros for it.

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Como now own 100% of Paz, but Real Madrid hold an option to buy him for 80 million euros that expires in July 2027.

If Madrid don't trigger the clause, the price will rise sharply for any club chasing the Argentine, Real Madrid included.

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Paz is a shining star in Italy and for Argentina right now, and Madrid have to decide. Sources within the club's management, close to the newspaper, say Real Madrid will pay the 80 million euro clause to sign him next summer.

For now, it's only a report. Real Madrid have yet to make an official decision on one of the most exciting players in the game.

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Como: Nico is 100% our player

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi insists Argentine prospect Nico Paz remains 100% his club's player for now, though he acknowledged that Paz's former club Real Madrid hold a buyback option for the future.

Ludi's comments settle the debate over the Argentine's future. Paz has been one of the Champions League's standout performers this season, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 4 matches. That haul includes two goals and an assist in Como's historic 4-1 win over Manchester United.

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His form has caught the eye of Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, while Real Madrid hold an option to bring him back by 2027.

Responding to the recurring rumours, Ludi said, as reported by "Tuttomercato": "I put myself in the Como fans' shoes. Every November and March, and I don't know whether it is media speculation or for other reasons, reports come out claiming that Real Madrid are bringing all the players back home. This year they are talking about Jacobo Ramón, and over the next two seasons they will talk about Nico Paz."

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He added: "The truth is that we did an excellent deal last summer. Nico Paz is 100% a Como player. But Real Madrid retain the right to buy him back until a certain date and within the transfer window, which is very normal in these kinds of contracts."