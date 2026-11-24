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Shaqueel van Persie was pleased with his first start and Feyenoord's performance against FC Porto, but their 1-0 defeat left him frustrated. Feyenoord came away empty-handed again. Still, Van Persie feels confident ahead of Sunday's De Klassieker against Ajax.

Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst had favoured Nacho Ferri up front all season, but Van Persie got his chance on Tuesday. The 20-year-old forward played 66 minutes without making much of an impact on Feyenoord's play.

"Yes, I'm proud of my first start, but I'm disappointed with the result," Van Persie told Noa Vahle on Ziggo Sport. "I feel we could have got more from it. I think we played well as a team and had chances. Ultimately, I'm proud of my first start."

"I've been here a while, but because of my injuries I hadn't been able to make my first start before," Van Persie explained. "It's great that I've been able to make it now. On to more minutes."

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Van Persie knows he needs to get fitter to play more minutes. "I feel I'm getting fitter every week, and that's the most important thing for me. My goal is to play the full 90 minutes regularly. I'm making good progress now."

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"I didn't think I played particularly well. I'm quite critical," Van Persie said of his performance against Porto. "I really tried to make runs to get free, but sometimes it just doesn't work out. The lads are trying, and I'm trying to get free. Together, we're trying to make the best of it. It didn't work today."

Feyenoord have little time to dwell on their defeat to Porto: De Klassieker against Ajax is on Sunday. Signs of improvement in Feyenoord's play have given Van Persie confidence ahead of the match.

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"I think today was a good step towards Sunday, because that's a very important match. I can feel that we're ready for it as a group. We'll give it everything on Sunday."

"There's good energy in the team. Everyone is ready for Sunday," he continued. "If we win De Klassieker, it would make up for quite a lot of what has happened over the past few weeks. That's what we're aiming for."

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Van Persie also offered a prediction to the NOS camera. "I think we're going to beat them on Sunday," the striker said.