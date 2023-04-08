Sevilla release statement slamming La Liga referees who have 'seriously hurt' them this season

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side have hit out at the officiating in Spain's top flight this season after being shown 11 red cards already.

Sevilla concerned about refereeing

Have most red cards in La Liga this season

Club demand change

WHAT HAPPENED? Sevilla are enduring a difficult campaign both on and off the pitch. The team is battling relegation and recent sacked Jorge Sampaoli and replaced him with Mendilibar. The Andalusians drew 2-2 last time out against Celta Vigo, after having a man sent off, and have now issued an angry statement showing their concern over the refereeing in La Liga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sevilla FC want to place on record its deep concern and opposition to many of the refereeing decisions taken this season regarding the yellow and red cards issued to our players," read a club statement. "The club has always been and will always be absolutely respectful of referees, knowing how complicated it is to perform the role of a referee, but from the club's perspective, we cannot agree with many of the decisions regarding the cards issued to our players, which in the long run has seriously harmed us in the league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statement goes on to note how Sevilla are the team with the most red cards in La Liga this season despite being 14th in the league when it comes to the number of fouls committed with 329. The Andalusians add that "one in three fouls committed by Sevilla FC results in a card" and insist "Sevilla FC are clearly not an aggressive team which is why these statistics are alarming."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sevilla also note how La Liga has seen more than triple the amount of red cards this season than the Premier League and feels the statistic should act as a "wake-up call." The Andalusians want the numbers to be analysed and measures taken to improve consistency.

WHAT NEXT? Sevilla now turn their attentions to the Europa League and a quarter-final first leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.