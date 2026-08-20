Tristan Gooijer's transfer to Lommel SK is now in danger of collapsing after all, De Telegraaf reported on Thursday afternoon. Ajax have now reached an agreement with the Belgian club over the 21-year-old defender, but Gooijer himself does not appear to be able to reach an agreement with Lommel.

Mike Verweij reported that on Thursday for De Telegraaf. "Ajax have an agreement with Lommel. But Gooijer and the club do not appear to be able to reach an agreement. Deal is on the verge of collapsing," the Ajax watcher wrote on X.

Only a day earlier, Gooijer's exit from Amsterdam had looked like a matter of time. The clubs were already well advanced in talks over a permanent transfer, with Lommel set to pay around half a million euros.

Under contract at Ajax until mid-2029, Gooijer earns several hundred thousand euros per year, according to De Telegraaf. A permanent exit for the defender would again give technical director Jordi Cruijff more room in the Amsterdam club's wage structure.

In Lommel, Gooijer could link up with Don-Angelo Konadu. The Belgian club, part of the City Football Group, had already taken the 20-year-old forward on loan from Ajax, while Gooijer would join on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Ajax are working to offload players before they can move in the transfer market again. Mika Godts has already left for Paris Saint-Germain for €55 million, while NEC are paying €2.5 million, excluding a maximum of €500,000 in bonuses, for Ahmetcan Kaplan.

Ko Itakura is now on his way to Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Josip Sutalo is close to a loan move to Lazio. Owen Wijndal and Kasper Dolberg could also still leave. Ajax want to use the financial room created by that to bring in a right-sided centre-back, a holding midfielder and reinforcements on both flanks.