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Al-Ittihad are standing firm in defending their rights in the complaint they have lodged with FIFA against their former coach, Sérgio Conceição.

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The Portuguese newspaper A Bola reports that the case centres on the Portuguese coach's demand for all the money still owed under his Al-Ittihad contract, following the termination of the agreement between the two parties.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", Al-Ittihad are leaning on a termination clause agreed when the contract was signed. It's worth roughly four months' wages. The Portuguese coach, though, insists on full compensation for the rest of his deal, which still had about two years to run.

Al-Ittihad's board have already handed FIFA all the necessary justifications and documents.

Al-Riyadiyah explained: "If the dispute continues and no amicable settlement is reached, the Saudi club do not rule out turning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

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The paper also highlighted a clause in Conceição's contract that let Al-Ittihad terminate the agreement without any further financial obligations if the coach failed to lead the team into the top three in the second and third seasons.

Next matches ITT AFC Champions League Elite 13:15 PAT

Sérgio Conceição arrived midway through last season. Under him, Al-Ittihad won 22 of their 42 matches.

They finished last season fifth in the Roshn Saudi League, and their AFC Champions League Elite run ended in the quarter-finals, where Japan's Machida Zelvia knocked them out.