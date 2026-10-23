Serious concerns at Ajax: ‘Doubts are emerging about his physical condition’

Writing for De Telegraaf, Wim Kieft says Ajax are worried about Marcos Leonardo. The striker, who arrived from Al-Hilal for twenty million euros last summer, has yet to make much of an impression on Kieft.

The Brazilian's move to Amsterdam cost just under twenty million euros. He has scored twice in thirteen matches for the Amsterdam club so far.

Manager Míchel Sánchez started the 23-year-old striker against Atalanta on Thursday in a 2-0 win. Marcos Leonardo had a big chance but failed to score again.

After just over seventy minutes, Tolu Arokodore replaced him. The Nigerian scored the opener and set up Abdellah Ouazane's goal to make it 2-0.

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"That doesn't help Marcos Leonardo. Tolu comes on and scores straight away. They'll continue to protect him, but privately they'll be asking why he offers so little for that amount of money," Kieft writes.

On Thursday evening, Marcos Leonardo explained why he does not look fit. "I spent a month in Brazil during the summer," he told Ziggo Sport.

Kieft rejected that explanation. "Surely someone who finished last season fit doesn't need months to get into shape for the new season? There are now doubts about his physical condition, because we're almost in November and by then you should be at peak fitness."