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In Serie C, Desenzano manager Marco Gaburro faces the sack after a 6-1 home defeat by AlbinoLeffe left his side fifth from bottom in the Group A play-out places, with 14 points from 15 league matches. Foggia manager Gaetano Auteri is also at risk after a 2-1 defeat away to Scafatese left his side second from bottom in Group C, with 15 points from 15 matches.

Former AC Milan defender Daniele Bonera is considering resigning over disagreements with Pro Vercelli's Dutch management. His side drew the Piedmont derby 1-1 with Novara in Group A.

In Serie D, Gaetano Fontana's job at Triestina is on the line after they lost 4-3 at home to Brian Lignano despite leading 2-0. Triestina sit fifth from bottom in Group C.

Karel Zeman returned as Nocerina manager as they drew 1-1 at home to Group H leaders Virtus Francavilla.

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In Group I, while waiting to be allowed into the dugout, former goalkeeper Salvatore Soviero guided Enna from the stands to a 3-2 home win over Castrumfavara.

In Group F, Giovanni Tedesco's debut as Pietralunghese's new manager ended in a 2-1 defeat at Termoli.