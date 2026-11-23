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In Serie C, Desenzano manager Marco Gaburro faces the sack after a 6-1 home defeat by AlbinoLeffe left his side in the relegation play-off zone, fifth from bottom with 14 points from 15 league matches in Group A. Foggia manager Gaetano Auteri is also at risk after his side lost 2-1 away to Scafatese. Foggia are second from bottom in Group C with 15 points from 15 matches, and talks are under way to terminate his contract.

Former AC Milan defender Daniele Bonera is considering resigning over disagreements with Pro Vercelli's Dutch management. Pro Vercelli drew 1-1 with Novara in the Piedmont derby in Group A.

In Serie D, Gaetano Fontana's position at Triestina is under threat after his side lost 4-3 at home to Brian Lignano despite going 2-0 up. Triestina are fifth from bottom in Group C.

Karel Zeman returned to manage Nocerina, who drew 1-1 at home to Virtus Francavilla, top of Group H.

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In Group I, while waiting to take his place in the dugout, former goalkeeper Salvatore Soviero guided Enna from the stands to a 3-2 home win over Castrumfavara.

In Group F, Giovanni Tedesco made his debut as Pietralunghese's new manager as his side lost 2-1 away at Termoli.