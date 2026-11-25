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The bottom two teams in Serie B have sacked their managers.

After Tuesday evening's 1-0 home defeat to Carrarese, Vicenza have sacked Fabio Gallo.

Gallo guided Vicenza to promotion from Serie C but leaves the Veneto side second-bottom with 10 points from 13 Serie B matches.

Davide Dionigi is set to arrive as the new manager.

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Official statement

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L.R. Vicenza announce that manager Fabio Gallo has been relieved of his duties as first-team manager.

The club would like to thank Gallo for his work during his time in charge of the team, for the professionalism he showed every day and for his commitment. We wish him every success, professionally and personally, in the rest of his career.

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Empoli bottom of the table

Empoli are also set to sack Matteo Andreoletti after a 5-0 defeat away to Benevento.

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Andreoletti replaced Guido Pagliuca on 30 September but has taken just 3 points from 8 matches. Empoli have since fallen to the bottom of the table with 9 points.

The Tuscan club, led by president Fabrizio Corsi, have already contacted out-of-work managers Fabio Caserta, Fabrizio Castori and Moreno Longo.

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Empoli are also considering an internal appointment, with former defender Lorenzo Tonelli a possible candidate for promotion. He coaches the Under-17 youth team, who beat Juventus 4-0 in last season's Allievi Nazionali final to win the Italian title.