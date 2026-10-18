Serie A, Udinese v Lecce LIVE

Serie A, matchday six





Udinese-Lecce 0-2









Four straight defeats have left Udinese needing to end their losing run when they host Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday at 12.30pm in the seventh round of league fixtures. After an encouraging start, Lecce have lost their last two and want to start picking up points again.





UDINESE - Okoye; Ebosse, Solet, Alaba; Vojvoda, Zarraga, Karlstrom, Kamara; Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Davis.





LECCE - Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; Ndri, Geubbels, Fatah.





THE GOALS





33' - N'Dri chests the ball home in a goalmouth scramble after a corner, wrong-footing Okoye!

11' - Gallo takes the corner and Gaspar heads it into the net!



