Serie A title: Inter surge ahead in the odds, with bookmakers seeing Roma as their only real rivals

The Serie A campaign is back, with Inter leading the way. They beat Parma 3-0 to stay top alongside Lazio, pulling clear of Roma, who drew at Como. After the weekend's results, 888sport's betting analysts make Lautaro and his team-mates even firmer favourites to retain the Serie A title. Their odds have shortened to 1.38 from 1.75 in the previous round, while those of Gasperini's Roma have drifted from 4.00 to 5.50 with Betpassion.





With AC Milan, Como and Juventus each taking just one point, their chances of a comeback have also fallen. Unbeaten AC Milan are third favourites in the betting at 13.00, followed by Juventus and Como, both at 15.00, level with Napoli, the only side among the teams chasing Inter to win at the weekend. Lazio remain top of the table after the best start in their history, but the experts rate their chances of winning the Serie A title as remote, with Gattuso's side priced at 46 times the stake to finish first.