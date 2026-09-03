No penalties in the first two matchdays. That had not happened for 41 years and has never happened since the league switched to a 20-team format. Now attention turns to the third matchday, with everyone waiting to see whether this curious, historic run will stretch on or finally end. According to betting analysts at Better and Snai, the chance of a penalty in one of the weekend's matches, including as many as three big matches (Inter-Napoli, Roma-Atalanta, Juventus-Milan), is priced between 2.85 and 3.25.





A couple of incidents in the first two rounds still sparked debate, of course, but this is the result of the new refereeing approach. That is also affecting the number of on-field reviews, which also still stand at zero. The first trip to the referee's monitor is priced at 4.00 for the third matchday, while the review-penalty combination is on the board at five times the stake.