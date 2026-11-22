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Serie A, matchday 12

Juventus-Venezia

Scorers:

Only a convincing win will do. Juventus under Luciano Spalletti play on Sunday in Serie A's 12th round, at 12.30pm, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin against Venezia under Davide Nicola. Juventus have 18 points after drawing in Florence and want to stay five points behind fourth-placed Como as they await Milan. Above all, they need consistent results to secure the manager's position. Venezia sit second-bottom, two points from safety, and arrive on the back of a home win over Udinese.

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Goals and key moments:

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Match details:

Juventus-Venezia

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Scorers:

Juventus (4-3-3): Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Kelly, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic. Manager: Spalletti

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Venezia (3-5-2): Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus; Hainaut, Kike Perez, Sohm, Busio, Haps; Lauberbach, Adams. Manager: Nicola

Booked:

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Sent off:

Referee: Arena

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Assists: