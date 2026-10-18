Getafe president Angel Torres has raised the possibility of signing Sergio Ramos. "He could come, because it is something we have been looking into for some time," Torres said on the Tablero Deportivo programme on Radio Nacional. "He is on the list of potential signings," Torres added. He has already held talks with Ramos' brother and agent Rene.

But Torres quickly tempered expectations. Getafe could sign Ramos at any time as a free agent, but another defender is not a priority right now. The club instead want reinforcements on the wing, with former Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho a candidate, as Torres recently confirmed.

If Getafe need a centre-back in January, Ramos remains a candidate. It is "not too late" for the 40-year-old former world-class player, Torres said, reaffirming his interest.

Ramos last played a competitive match for CF Monterrey in December 2025. His contract with the Mexican top-flight club expired at the end of last year, and he has been without a club since 1 January. Despite his advanced age for a footballer, he does not yet want to retire.

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Sergio Ramos: Outstanding numbers, outstanding success

One of the most successful players of the present day, Ramos made 671 competitive appearances for Real Madrid and won the Champions League four times. He played 180 times for Spain, winning the European Championship twice and the World Cup in 2010.

Sevilla FC was where Ramos began his global career. After leaving Madrid, he played for Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla again and Monterrey. Should he join Getafe, he would meet Carvajal (34), who signed for the Azulones only last week.

Across Real and Spain's national team, they played 236 matches together. They won four Champions League titles. Carvajal lifted the trophy twice more after Ramos left Madrid.