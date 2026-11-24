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A new development in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case between Morocco and Senegal has sparked widespread debate, hours before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to announce its final decision on the controversial dispute. A Senegalese website has shone a light on a move by the Moroccan Football Federation concerning one of the arbitrators tasked with hearing the case.

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Senegalese website SeneNews ran a report under the headline "Morocco panic and level an implausible accusation at one of the judges". It claimed the Royal Moroccan Football Federation had sent an official letter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport flagging an incident it suspects is linked to the integrity of the proceedings, just hours before the eagerly awaited verdict.

Moroccan complaint over a phone call with the Senegalese federation president

According to the report, which cited a source close to the case, the Moroccan federation's legal adviser wrote to the court about a phone call said to have taken place last Sunday. The call was allegedly between one of the three arbitrators hearing the dispute, a German lawyer, and Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation.

The Moroccan federation didn't stop at reporting the alleged incident, SeneNews noted. It also said it reserved the right to take the necessary legal action, which the report read as groundwork for possible objections or appeals over the procedures followed in the case.

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Yet the report offered no evidence of what was said on the call, or that the conversation touched on the case at all. The nature of the incident remains unclear. Neither the Senegalese federation's account nor an official response from the Court of Arbitration for Sport to the Moroccan complaint has been published.

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Why has the Moroccan move raised questions in Senegal?

Timing was the Senegalese report's main focus. The letter arrived after the hearing on 8 October, after the proceedings had closed, and just hours before the date announced for the verdict.

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If the Moroccan side believed the incident threatened the integrity of the proceedings, the website asked, why didn't they tell the court sooner?

The report went further, suggesting the move could be an attempt to cast doubt on the integrity of the proceedings before the decision is announced. It linked this to the possibility that Morocco are gearing up for another round of legal battle should the outcome not go their way.

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That reading, though, is only the Senegalese website's view. It doesn't prove anyone tried to influence the court.

The Morocco-Senegal row: from the pitch to the courtroom

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It all goes back to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal, and the chaos of the closing minutes of normal time.

When the referee awarded Morocco a penalty, Senegal's players walked off in protest on the instructions of coach Pape Thiaw. They came back to finish the match after a stoppage of around 15 minutes.

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Brahim Diaz then missed the spot-kick with a Panenka attempt. Pape Gueye struck Senegal's winner in extra time, sealing victory on the pitch.

Morocco weren't finished. The Moroccan Football Federation lodged a protest with the Confederation of African Football's appeal board, arguing that Senegal's walk-off meant the team should be deemed to have withdrawn from the match.

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On 17 March 2026, the appeal board ruled that Senegal had lost 3-0 and handed Morocco the win by forfeit. The Senegalese federation responded by taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge the decision.

Both sides have been waiting on the court ever since. Senegal insist the title they won on the pitch is rightfully theirs, while Morocco are relying on the CAF appeal board's ruling.

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CAS ruling to settle one of African football's most controversial crises

Fans in Morocco and Senegal are awaiting the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision, due today, Tuesday 24 November 2026. The case has long since moved beyond the sporting result and become a legal dispute over how the regulations apply and the consequences of leaving the pitch during the final.

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Until the court responds to Morocco's latest letter, it's worth separating the facts in the Senegalese report from the accusations and interpretations its authors put forward. The details of the alleged call haven't been fully disclosed, and nothing has emerged to show it had any effect on the proceedings.

The final word lies with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is expected to decide the fate of the title away from the escalating media row between the two sides.