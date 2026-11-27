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Spanish lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo, who represented Senegal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), has said Morocco's decision to keep playing after the stoppage in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final was decisive in handing the title back to Senegal.

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Had Morocco refused to complete the match, Crespo added, they would have won the title 3-0.

That step, Crespo believes, confirmed the match carried on under the referee's authority and ended in line with his decisions. It also undercut the legal basis of Morocco's later complaint over Senegal's withdrawal. He felt from the start that the case could succeed, though he admitted Senegal's defeat before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board had raised some doubts.

Crespo told Spanish news agency EFE: "I saw that the case could succeed from the start. It wasn't entirely clear, but I understood that the Laws of the Game issued by the International Football Association Board rank above the tournament regulations." The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling, he added, had confirmed that reading.

The court upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal and overturned the CAF Appeal Board's decision, which had ruled that Senegal forfeited the match by withdrawing and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win.

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That reinstated the original ruling of the CAF Disciplinary Board and restored the result achieved on the pitch: a 1-0 win for Senegal.

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For Crespo, Morocco's decision to return to the pitch and prepare to take the penalty was the decisive factor in the case.

He said: "If Morocco had announced that they did not want to take the penalty and did not want to complete the match, the referee would have blown the final whistle and they would have won the tournament 3-0. Nothing more than that."

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He added: "The key to everything is that Morocco came back onto the pitch. If they hadn't, it would have been harder for Senegal, if not impossible."

The legal basis of the ruling, the lawyer explained, rests on Law 5 of the International Football Association Board's Laws of the Game, which gives the referee the authority to manage and end a match. That rule was in force at the time of the incident, he pointed out, and the referee's decisions on the course of play and the result fall within his powers.

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As he put it: "The referee is the one who decides when a match starts and when it ends, full stop."

Crespo also leaned on the "field of play" principle, which shields refereeing decisions taken during a match from later review, except in specific and exceptional circumstances.

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On the lawyer's reading, the Court of Arbitration for Sport found that the referee acted within his powers when he let the match resume in the 109th minute, after both teams had returned to the pitch and shown they were ready to carry on. Nor did the court consider his decision arbitrary or influenced by external factors.

Crespo believes the protection given to the referee's decisions on the course of a match is almost absolute, though he acknowledged there are exceptions, such as mistakes over which player should receive a card.

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But he stressed that disciplinary bodies can't change the result of a match that has already ended simply because they disagree with a refereeing decision taken on the pitch.

Morocco had cited Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations in demanding that Senegal be deemed to have withdrawn and lost. Neither applied, the lawyer said, because the referee didn't abandon the match but allowed it to resume and be completed.

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FIFA later amended its disciplinary code, Crespo noted, so teams who leave the pitch partially or completely can now be deemed to have lost.

He said: "I believe it was the Senegal and Morocco case that led to the rule being changed." The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling, he pointed out, was unanimous among the three members of the panel.