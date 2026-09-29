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FBL-ARAB-CUP-2025-JOR-MARAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Sektioui picks a last-chance line-up against Kuwait

Oman vs Kuwait
Oman
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
T. Sektioui
Oman
Kuwait
Morocco

Tarek Sektioui, the head coach of Oman, has named his starting line-up to face Kuwait in the final round of the first stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The match takes place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, which is hosting the tournament until 6 October.

Both sides compete in Group One, alongside Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

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Sektioui's line-up for the Oman v Kuwait match was as follows:

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini, Harib Al-Saadi, Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Amjad Al-Harthi, Musab Al-Shaqsi, Khalid Al-Braiki, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Nasser Al-Rawahi, Hussein Al-Shehri, Abdulsalam Al-Shukaili, Issam Al-Subhi.

Portuguese coach Helio Sousa, meanwhile, sent Kuwait out as follows:

Goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Rashed Al-Dosari, Fahad Al-Hajri, Abdulaziz Mahran, Muath Al-Dhafiri, Khalid Al-Murshed, Jassim Al-Matar, Mahdi Dashti, Mohammed Daham, Eid Al-Rashidi, Shabib Al-Khaldi.

Oman need Iraq to slip up against Saudi Arabia tonight. Beat Kuwait and that combination would book their place in the semi-finals.

Kuwait, for their part, are already out, beaten in their last two matches by Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Read also: Joe Hart breaks his silence after City's conviction: what Khaldoon Al Mubarak said is enough

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