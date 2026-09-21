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Karim Malim
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Second blow for Zidane throws France's plans into disarray

Z. Zidane
W. Zaire-Emery
M. Akliouche
Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium vs France
Belgium
France vs Italy
Italy
France
Türkiye
Belgium
Italy
Algeria

A knee injury spoils France's plan

Zinedine Zidane's France squad had barely been settled before it took another blow. A second player has pulled out of the camp, following the departure of Robin Risser and the call-up of Jean Butez in his place.

France's technical staff confirmed that Warren Zaïre-Emery would be unavailable with an adductor muscle injury. The decision came after their medical team consulted Paris Saint-Germain, with both parties in full agreement.

The technical staff said: "Following discussions between the France medical staff and Paris Saint-Germain, and in full agreement, Warren Zaïre-Emery, who is suffering from an adductor muscle injury, is not available to take part with the team."

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To cover the loss, Zidane called up Paris Saint-Germain's Maghnes Akliouche. One of the most notable absentees from the initial squad now gets a fresh chance to join the France setup, according to French website "Foot Mercato".

For Zaïre-Emery, the timing could hardly be worse. He recently featured at right-back against Marseille, and he had been hoping to use the international camp to prove himself in his preferred midfield role.

Zidane had made clear he was counting on Zaïre-Emery in the middle of the park. The injury robs the youngster of a valuable chance to show what he can do in his favoured position for France.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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