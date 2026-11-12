Sean Steur left Ajax for Newcastle United last summer. The 18-year-old midfielder is back with the Netherlands Under-21s this week ahead of a crucial two-legged tie. Voetbalzone spoke to the Volendam native during a media session in Zeist.

At the Netherlands Under-21s' regular team hotel, Steur walks over with fellow youngster Ruud Nijstad. The pair finish laughing before the interview begins. "It's always nice to be back here. We have two important matches to play, so there's plenty to look forward to."

The Netherlands Under-21s face their Danish counterparts in the play-offs during this international break. The two countries will compete over two legs for a place at the 2027 European Championship, which will be held next summer in Albania and Serbia.

Steur hasn't picked up a Geordie accent. "When I'm in Newcastle, I still speak plenty of Dutch. I call the lads here and my parents a lot. Sven Botman is Dutch too, of course. Still, it's nice to be able to speak my own language all the time for a while."

"I thought my English was really good... But it's at a good level now. Because of the accent there, at first I sometimes had to ask people to repeat things several times. It's much better now," Steur laughs.

Netherlands Under-21s

Despite what is at stake in the coming week, Steur senses little tension in the Netherlands Under-21s squad. "No, we're just staying calm. Of course we know we really have to win. We've already had a good training session and I can tell everyone is motivated. But I don't feel any tension or extra pressure. We know what we have to do."

Qualifying for the youth European Championship matters particularly to Steur. "Some of the other lads have already won a youth European Championship, but for me it would be my first time at a finals tournament... That's something wonderful to look forward to. It's really important that the Netherlands are there. Everyone here wants that."

In camp, Steur spends a lot of time with Nijstad. "Ruud and I laugh a lot together. I've known him for a few years and we've always got on really well. That's why I'm glad to be here with him."

Free time in Zeist is mostly spent playing games. "Pool, table tennis and Rummikub. Does Ruud say he often beats me at FIFA? I can show you a video on my phone later that tells a very different story from what he says. I've honestly never lost to him!"

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Much-discussed move

Speaking of FIFA, Steur's card in the popular Ultimate Team game mode has featured the Premier League logo since this year. The league is a dream destination for footballers, and Steur remains happy with his move to Newcastle United. "I've settled in well and I'm really enjoying myself. It's a wonderful league and a fantastic club, with amazing supporters."

For Steur, Ajax and Newcastle United aren't so different. "It's still just football, of course. I think the biggest difference is the league itself. It's a bit more intense, both physically and in terms of pace."

"Everyone can see that on television too. Everything is just a bit more extreme. I really like that. It's one of the reasons I made the move," says Steur, who still stands firmly by his decision. "One hundred per cent!"

The sizeable transfer fee hasn't added to Steur's sense of pressure. "I think my price tag isn't too bad by today's football standards. Of course it's a lot of money for an 18-year-old, but you see huge sums being paid everywhere."

"I don't look at it that way myself. I try to develop as much as I can and do the best I can. To be honest, I've never really thought about it," says Steur.

Botman, 26, represented the Netherlands Under-21s twelve times and has helped Steur settle in England. "Fortunately, Sven and I get on really well. He's a really good lad and explained things to me at the start if I didn't understand something."

Newcastle United fans have praised Steur and called for him to play more. He is taking it in his stride. "It's always nice when the supporters are happy with you. It's up to me to keep it that way."

"Every match for Newcastle is incredibly special, especially with those fans. Particularly at St James' Park. I don't think I'll ever tire of the atmosphere there. I'm very grateful for that," Steur says proudly.

The Netherlands national team

Steur's Premier League dream has come true, but his ambitions extend further. In Italy, 17-year-old midfielder Riccardo Cassano (Como) can hope for playing time as a senior international during this international break, even though he has yet to make his official professional debut.

Steur has considerably more experience in that respect, but remains patient. "The Netherlands national team is a dream for every player in the Under-21s, so that naturally includes me. It's obviously a goal, but I'm not someone who looks too far ahead because I don't think there's much point."

"I'm just trying to develop as much as I can as a player and, ultimately, I'd really like to achieve that," Steur stresses. He knows what he needs: "To play a lot, get stronger and gain a bit more experience."

For now, the focus is entirely on the play-offs against Denmark Under-21s. Steur is eager to get started and has a clear goal: "This international break will only be a success if we qualify for the European Championship!"

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