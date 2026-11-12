Sean Steur wants to put a painful fact behind him with the Netherlands Under-21s: ‘It would be my first time...’

Sean Steur made a blockbuster move from Ajax to Newcastle United last summer. This week, the 18-year-old midfielder has rejoined the Netherlands Under-21s ahead of a crucial two-legged tie. Voetbalzone spoke to the Volendam native at a media session in Zeist.

At the Netherlands Under-21s' regular team hotel, Steur walks over with fellow 18-year-old Ruud Nijstad. The pair are laughing as they arrive. "It's always nice to be back here. We have two important matches to play, so there's plenty to look forward to."

The Netherlands Under-21s face Denmark Under-21s in the play-offs during this international break. The two legs will decide who reaches the 2027 European Championship, held next summer in Albania and Serbia.

Steur has yet to pick up a Geordie accent. "When I'm in Newcastle, I still speak plenty of Dutch. I call the lads here and my parents a lot. Sven Botman is Dutch too, of course. Still, it's nice to be able to speak my own language all the time for a change."

"I thought my English was really good... But it's at a good level now, to be fair. Because of the accent there, at first I sometimes had to ask people to repeat things several times. That's a lot better now," Steur laughs.

The Netherlands Under-21s

Despite what is at stake next week, Steur senses little tension in the Netherlands Under-21s squad. "No, we're staying calm. Of course we know we really have to win. We've already had a good training session and I can tell everyone is motivated. But I don't feel any tension or extra pressure. We know what we have to do."

For Steur, reaching the Under-21 European Championship would mean a first finals appearance. "Other lads have won a youth European Championship before, but for me it would be my first time at a finals tournament... That's something great to look forward to. It's really important that we're there with the Netherlands. Everyone here wants that."

While with the Netherlands Under-21s, Steur spends a lot of time with Nijstad. "Ruud and I laugh a lot together. I've known him for a few years and we've always had a really good relationship. That's why I'm glad to be here with him."

Pool, table tennis and Rummikub fill their free hours in Zeist. "Pool, table tennis and Rummikub. Ruud says he often beats me at FIFA? I can show you a video on my phone later that tells a very different story from what he says. Seriously, I've never lost to him!"

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Much-discussed move

Speaking of FIFA, Steur's card in the popular Ultimate Team game mode has featured the Premier League logo since this year. He remains happy with his move to Newcastle United. "I've settled in well and I'm really enjoying myself. It's a wonderful league, of course, and a fantastic club with brilliant supporters."

To Steur, the biggest difference between Ajax and Newcastle United is the league. "It's still just football, of course. I think the biggest difference is the league itself. It's a bit more intense, both physically and in terms of speed."

"Everyone can see that on television too. Everything is just a little more extreme. That's something I really like. It's one of the reasons I made the move," says Steur, who remains fully behind his decision. "One hundred per cent!"

The substantial transfer fee brings no extra pressure for Steur. "I think my price tag is relatively modest by today's standards in football. Of course it's a lot of money for an 18-year-old, but you see enormous sums being paid everywhere."

"I don't look at it that way myself. I try to develop as much as I can and do as well as I can. To be honest, it's never really been something I've focused on," says Steur.

Botman, 26, who represented the Netherlands Under-21s 12 times, has helped Steur settle in England. "Luckily, Sven and I get on really well. He's a really good guy and explained things at the beginning if there was something I didn't understand."

Newcastle United fans have praised Steur and believe he deserves more playing time. Steur takes it in his stride. "It's always nice when the supporters are happy with you. It's up to me to keep it that way."

"Every match for Newcastle is incredibly special, especially with those fans. Particularly at St James' Park. I don't think I'll ever get tired of the atmosphere there. I'm very grateful for that," Steur says proudly.

The Netherlands senior team

Steur's Premier League dream has come true, but he has ambitions beyond it. In Italy, 17-year-old midfielder Riccardo Cassano (Como) can hope for playing time as a senior international during this international break, despite yet to make his official professional debut.

With considerably more experience in that respect, Steur is patient about his own senior ambitions. "The Netherlands senior team are, of course, a dream for every player with the Under-21s, so that goes for me too. It's obviously a goal, but I'm not someone who looks too far ahead, because I don't think there's much point."

"I'm just trying to develop as much as I can as a player and, ultimately, I'd like to achieve that," Steur stresses. He knows what he needs: "To play a lot, get stronger and gain a bit more experience."

For now, his focus is on the play-offs against Denmark Under-21s. Steur has a clear goal: "This international break will only be a success if we reach the European Championship!"

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