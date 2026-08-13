Mexican Julián Quiñones, the Al-Qadsiah forward, continued his remarkable form with the team after playing a starring role in the thrilling 3-1 win over Al-Shabab on Thursday evening, in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab opened the scoring before Al-Qadsiah turned it around through the brilliance of Quiñones, who created the equaliser for Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and then scored the second himself.

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His impact went well beyond the win. The Mexican keeps writing historic numbers in the Al-Qadsiah shirt, cementing his status as one of the squad's most prominent attackers since he arrived.

According to football statistics network "Opta", Quiñones has scored and assisted in the same Pro League game on six occasions in an Al-Qadsiah shirt. That is the highest tally by any player in the club's history in the competition.

The gap to his nearest rival is huge. Brazilian Bismarck Ferreira managed the same feat just three times, and the Mexican has once again proved he is one of the team's most important weapons in the Roshn League.

Quiñones was crowned top scorer of the previous Roshn League campaign with 33 goals, edging out England's Ivan Toney, the Al-Ahli forward, by a single goal.