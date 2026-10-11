Perr Schuurs was hugely impressed by Tolu Arokodare. The NEC defender could not stop the Ajax striker from scoring, but still left the Johan Cruijff ArenA with a point.

"I had already expected a lot. But when the match started it was actually even more than I had thought beforehand," Schuurs said after the match in Amsterdam in conversation with De Telegraaf.

"Not only in terms of strength, but also intelligence," Schuurs said as he praised Tolu. "I knew he was tall and strong, but he can also jump incredibly high. You do not often see that combination of height, timing and strength. I really think he is an asset to the Eredivisie."

During his spell at Torino in Serie A, Schuurs regularly faced top-quality strikers. But the Limburg native had never previously come up against an attacker like Tolu.

"Honestly, no. I played in the Eredivisie for four years and I had never come up against a striker like that. And in Italy you do not often see this type either. People mention Lukaku, but he is still a different type of player. Tolu wants the ball on his chest or in the air more often," Schuurs had a difficult evening against the Nigerian striker.

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Back at the ArenA, Schuurs enjoyed his return. He even got applause when he went off. "Honestly, I did not realise it was for me. Otherwise I would have applauded the crowd back as well for a moment."

As it happened, Schuurs thought the applause was for Tolu, who was substituted at the same time. "I thought the applause was for Tolu, because he was substituted as well. But if it was for me, then of course I am very grateful for that," Schuurs said. "I had some wonderful years here. I also received a lovely gift from the supporters' association. A photo frame with all kinds of pictures and memories from my time here. That is very special."