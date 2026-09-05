Bayern Munich squandered top spot in the German league following their goalless draw (0-0) at hosts Schalke on Saturday evening. The newly promoted side didn't just snatch a precious point. They ended two historic runs for the Bavarian giants.

According to "Sky Sports", Bayern Munich failed to find the net in a Bundesliga match for the first time since February 2025. That slip cost them the summit they had held for so long, surrendering the lead for the first time since the second round of the 2024-2025 season.

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For 67 consecutive rounds, Bayern imposed absolute dominance at the top, an unprecedented record. Vincent Kompany's men had broken the previous mark back in November 2025 against Freiburg: 43 consecutive rounds, a record Bayern themselves had held since the 1973-1974 season. The irony? Freiburg are the very side who now sit top of the table after the second round.

This draw against Schalke dropped Bayern Munich to fourth, at least temporarily. The Bavarians will look to get back on track in their next match, a trip to the Saarland region as guests of Elversberg. The elated newcomers have just claimed a second successive win, this one against Borussia Mönchengladbach.