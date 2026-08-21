Frenkie de Jong received not just applause but plenty of whistles from his own fans during his appearance at Camp Nou. That is according to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Much of the frustration appears to centre on the Dutchman's injury and how his treatment has been handled. De Jong suffered ligament damage while representing the Netherlands national team at the World Cup in North America, though the full extent of the problem only became clear later.

De Jong rejects accusations - and hits out at journalists

Reports claiming the 29-year-old was stubbornly refusing surgery and opting instead for conservative treatment sparked the real anger. De Jong himself firmly rejected that portrayal, however, and was particularly critical of the reporting by Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

"I note that many things are being said that are not true." He is doing everything he can "to come back as quickly as possible and in good shape", he made clear.

With the injury still troubling him, de Jong is expected to remain unavailable to Barcelona for several more months. The Catalans have at least brought in high-profile cover in central midfield: Rodri, a newly crowned world champion and currently perhaps the best midfielder in the world, recently joined the team of coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona recently made the signing of the Spaniard official and are paying 76.5 million euros to Manchester City for him. Rodri signed a contract until 2030.