Lionel Scaloni covered plenty of ground. The Argentina head coach touched on his own future, Lionel Messi, the fate of the number 10 shirt, when the captain will arrive back in Argentina, and who will lead the team once Messi is gone.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the press conference ahead of the friendly against Bolivia, set for the early hours of Thursday at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba. It is the Albiceleste's first friendly since the 2026 World Cup.

"I have made the decision to continue"

Scaloni confirmed he wants to stay on with Argentina as his current contract runs down this December.

On his negotiations with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia, as reported by "Marca", he said: "I spoke for a while with president Tapia to see whether we could move forward and reach an agreement. We now have these matches ahead of us, but it will be a matter of reaching an agreement. The will is there, and that is what matters."

The Argentina coach added: "I have made the decision to continue, and I have the desire to carry on working and to reach an agreement. When we have something, we will announce it."

Scaloni settles the fate of the number 10 shirt

Who inherits the number 10 after Messi? Scaloni was clear: "Until Leo's match is held, we will not give the number 10 to anyone."

He added: "After that, we will see," explaining that the idea is for "one of the players to keep it, with all the value and beauty that carries."

The date of Messi's arrival in Argentina

Scaloni revealed when Messi will touch down, saying: "Initially, he will come at the end of the week, after the match of 3 October against Burkina Faso. If he wants to come for that match, he can, there is no problem. But he will arrive on Sunday."

Messi is expected to play his farewell match for Argentina against Benin at the Monumental, which should be packed to the rafters.

Scaloni names Argentina's leaders after Messi

With Messi's exit looming, Scaloni also named the men who will wear the armband, explaining that three captains will share duties across the upcoming friendlies.

He said: "The captain was already Cuti (Romero) after Leo and Ota (Otamendi), the second will be Emiliano (Dibu), and the other Lautaro Martinez, at least in these matches."

Romero drew warm praise. "Cuti, besides being a great player, has to take on this responsibility, and he has done so. We know he is capable of it, and he has to show what it means to wear the captain's armband," Scaloni said.

He added: "Everyone will want to follow his example, and he has to improve in many things. We see that he is capable of being a leader, and we believe he will always be there to defend the national team shirt."

"It will be difficult to make up for Messi the captain"

Messi's departure will cost Argentina more than a footballer, Scaloni stressed. It leaves a void in leadership both on and off the pitch.

He said: "Aside from being a player, he creates something on the pitch and off it that I have not seen from anyone else. So imagine, then, if it were not difficult to lose him."

He continued: "But we have people who can provide leadership, and good people, and that is what matters most. I am not looking for leaders who make their teammates afraid of them, but rather for good and positive people."

Scaloni concluded: "We all have to make up for what Leo used to do, and that will be difficult, but the group has always responded."

The dates of Argentina's friendlies

Argentina v Bolivia: Wednesday 30 September, at the Kempes stadium in Cordoba.

Argentina v Burkina Faso: Saturday 3 October, at the Monumental stadium.

Argentina v Benin: Tuesday 6 October, at the Monumental stadium.