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SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Kick-off time
SC Freiburg host RB Leipzig at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday, 29 November. The Bundesliga clash pits third against fourth.
Julian Schuster's Freiburg head into the match on a run of five straight competitive wins. The latest came on Thursday, when they beat Twente Enschede 2-1 in the Conference League.
Leipzig are also in good form. Under coach Martin Demichelis, they recently beat Lens 3-1 in the Champions League and won 5-1 at Union Berlin.
Antonio Nusa is central to Leipzig's attack. The 21-year-old has five goals and seven assists in ten Bundesliga games, making him a key figure up front.
Freiburg, meanwhile, have shown consistency in recent weeks. Their 4-1 home win over Leipzig in May should give them further encouragement.
Find the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details below.
This week's talking points: What has been happening at SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig?
SC Freiburg have won their last five competitive matches (5-0-0). They beat Twente Enschede 2-1 in the Conference League most recently, after a 1-0 win at Elversberg and a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin. Across those five games, Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded two.
RB Leipzig have three wins and two defeats (3-0-2). They most recently beat Lens 3-1 in the Champions League, having won 5-1 at Union Berlin before that. In between, Leipzig lost a friendly against Mlada Boleslaw 5-4 and a Champions League match at Manchester City 3-2. Across five games, they scored 19 goals and conceded 12.
SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Line-ups
Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups
SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Form
SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|10
|7
|3
|0
|17
|7
|+10
|24
W
W
D
W
D
|2
|11
|6
|5
|0
|30
|10
|+20
|23
D
D
W
D
W
|3
|10
|7
|1
|2
|21
|10
|+11
|22
W
W
W
L
L
|4
|10
|7
|0
|3
|32
|14
|+18
|21
W
W
W
W
L
|5
|10
|6
|1
|3
|24
|17
|+7
|19
W
W
L
L
W
|6
|11
|5
|4
|2
|24
|18
|+6
|19
D
W
L
W
W
|7
|11
|5
|1
|5
|17
|16
|+1
|16
W
D
W
W
L
|8
|11
|4
|3
|4
|17
|22
|-5
|15
L
W
D
W
L
|9
|11
|3
|4
|4
|16
|15
|+1
|13
W
D
L
D
D
|10
|11
|3
|4
|4
|16
|16
|0
|13
W
L
D
D
W
|11
|11
|4
|1
|6
|21
|23
|-2
|13
W
L
L
L
L
|12
|11
|4
|1
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|13
L
L
L
W
L
|13
|11
|4
|1
|6
|10
|24
|-14
|13
D
L
W
L
L
|14
|10
|3
|3
|4
|23
|21
|+2
|12
W
L
L
D
L
|15
|10
|4
|0
|6
|16
|18
|-2
|12
L
W
L
W
W
|16
|11
|1
|4
|6
|6
|19
|-13
|7
L
D
L
L
D
|17
|11
|1
|4
|6
|9
|28
|-19
|7
L
L
L
D
D
|18
|11
|1
|2
|8
|15
|29
|-14
|5
D
L
L
D
W