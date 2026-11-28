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SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 29 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Europa-Park Stadion

SC Freiburg host RB Leipzig at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday, 29 November. The Bundesliga clash pits third against fourth.

Julian Schuster's Freiburg head into the match on a run of five straight competitive wins. The latest came on Thursday, when they beat Twente Enschede 2-1 in the Conference League.

Leipzig are also in good form. Under coach Martin Demichelis, they recently beat Lens 3-1 in the Champions League and won 5-1 at Union Berlin.

Antonio Nusa is central to Leipzig's attack. The 21-year-old has five goals and seven assists in ten Bundesliga games, making him a key figure up front.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have shown consistency in recent weeks. Their 4-1 home win over Leipzig in May should give them further encouragement.

Find the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig?

SC Freiburg have won their last five competitive matches (5-0-0). They beat Twente Enschede 2-1 in the Conference League most recently, after a 1-0 win at Elversberg and a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin. Across those five games, Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded two.

RB Leipzig have three wins and two defeats (3-0-2). They most recently beat Lens 3-1 in the Champions League, having won 5-1 at Union Berlin before that. In between, Leipzig lost a friendly against Mlada Boleslaw 5-4 and a Champions League match at Manchester City 3-2. Across five games, they scored 19 goals and conceded 12.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Line-ups

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Form

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Head-to-head record

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: League tables