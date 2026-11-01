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FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Sayari appears from hospital with a smile: what did he say after surgery?

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Morocco
I. Saibari
Spain
Germany
Morocco

Successful surgery

Bayern Munich's Morocco international Ismael Saibari has left hospital after successful surgery on a serious injury to his right ankle. He picked up the knock against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and now faces a lay-off expected to run into months.

Posting a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram, Saibari looked relaxed and smiling as he wrote: "The operation was a success! Time to get back to training. See you on the pitch as soon as possible".

The Moroccan went down in the 24th minute of Saturday evening's 2-2 draw with Dortmund. He twisted his right ankle as he stretched for a loose ball and collided with opposition goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Around 16 hours later, Bayern confirmed the official diagnosis. Saibari has suffered a tear in the ligament between the tibia and fibula, the ligaments that stabilise the upper part of the ankle joint.

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ATM

ATM

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

German newspaper Bild reported that the player needs a rehabilitation period of no less than three months.

Saibari's injury was not the end of Bayern's woes. Serge Gnabry also limped off in the 31st minute of the same match with a tendon injury in his left knee, and Bild expect him to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

These blows land just as Bayern prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. The attacking casualty list is growing: Saibari, Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala are all out, while doubts hang over Michael Olise, who left the Dortmund game with pain in his right knee.

In the dugout, interim coach Aaron Danks will take charge. He is standing in for Vincent Kompany, who is recovering from meningitis.

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