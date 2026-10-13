Savic's return: Somerville solves Inzaghi's crisis at Al Hilal against Al Sadd

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Will the Italian coach's plans succeed?

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Simone Inzaghi has found a fix for the attacking headache handed to him by Crysencio Summerville's absence, with Al Hilal facing Qatar's Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi side take on Al Sadd shortly at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, in the second round of the league phase of the Asian competition.

Sultan Mandash gets the nod on the right wing, allowing Gabriel Martinelli to switch to his natural home on the left. Summerville is suspended.

Before the Dutchman's ban, Inzaghi had been shunting Martinelli out to the right to keep Summerville in his preferred role on the left flank.

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That ban runs to three matches, punishment for the red card Summerville picked up against Qatar's Al Gharafa in the first round of the league phase.

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Elsewhere, Theo Hernandez sits this one out after his shift in the derby against traditional rivals Al Ittihad. Mutaib Al Harbi takes the French full-back's place.

Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek starts ahead of Hassan Tambakti, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic returns from injury to replace Frenchman Simon Boabre in midfield.

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Al Hilal sit fifth in the Western region group standings on three points. Al Sadd are fifteenth, second from bottom, and still waiting for their first.

Al Hilal's line-up was as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defence: Mohammed Mahzari - Yusuf Akcicek - Kalidou Koulibaly - Mutaib Al Harbi

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Midfield: Mohamed Kanno - Ruben Neves - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Attack: Sultan Mandash - Ollie Watkins - Gabriel Martinelli