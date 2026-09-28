Saudi Arabia against Iraq is never just another game, and their clash at Gulf Cup 27 is no exception. The two sides carry a rivalry stretched across Gulf and continental tournaments and World Cup qualifiers, one that has thrown up figures and milestones which resurface every time the fixture comes round again.

The Saudis face Iraq tomorrow, Tuesday, in the third and final round of the group stage of the Gulf Cup.

Major milestones: Iraq crowned and Saudi Arabia respond

The record tells its own story. Across 38 meetings, Iraq have taken 17 wins to Saudi Arabia's 11, with 10 draws. Iraq have scored 56 goals to Saudi Arabia's 34. The numbers hand Iraq the edge overall, yet the Saudis have come out on top in some of the matches that mattered most.

Take the 2007 Asian Cup final. Iraq won it with a single Younis Mahmoud goal to claim their first Asian title, while Saudi Arabia settled for runners-up in a tournament that produced one of the defining moments in Iraqi football.

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Rewind 11 years and the picture flips. The two sides met in the quarter-final of the 1996 Asian Cup in the UAE, and Saudi Arabia edged it 1-0. That win kept the Saudis alive and carried them to a third continental title, proof of their knack for handling the big occasion.

Rivalry spilled into the 2002 World Cup qualifiers too. Saudi Arabia beat Iraq twice on the bounce, 1-0 and 2-1, banking six points on their way to a third straight World Cup. They repeated the trick in qualifying for 2018.

On the road to Russia, Saudi Arabia beat Iraq 2-1 at home in September 2016, then followed up with a 1-0 win in March 2017. Six more points from two meetings, and a booked place at the World Cup.

Gulf Cup 26: the last Saudi victory

Saudi Arabia's most recent win over Iraq came at Gulf Cup 26 in Kuwait. The teams met on 28 December 2024 in the third round of the group stage, and the Saudis ran out 3-1 winners.

Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring from the penalty spot, then Abdullah Al-Hamdan struck twice to drive his side to victory and a semi-final place. Iraq's tournament was over at the group stage.

This was no dead rubber. The win came in a decisive Gulf tie and gave Saudi Arabia a real lift heading into the knockouts, and it stands as their last victory over Iraq before the rivalry is renewed.

The last draw: and Saudi Arabia settle qualification

Their most recent meeting told a different tale. On 14 October 2025, in the Asian play-off qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, the two played out a goalless draw at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah. No goals, but plenty riding on it.

That stalemate handed Saudi Arabia the direct qualification ticket. Level on points and goal difference, the Saudis edged ahead on goals scored to top the group. A draw on the pitch, but a passage to the World Cup.

So the two sides enter Gulf Cup 27 with Iraq holding the advantage in total wins, while Saudi Arabia can point to victories at the crunch moments: those World Cup qualifiers, the last Gulf clash, and the qualification edge from their last official meeting.

Thirty-eight encounters. Seventeen Iraqi wins, 11 for Saudi Arabia, 10 draws. The Gulf Cup 27 match reads as the next chapter of a rivalry that numbers alone cannot settle, and every meeting adds fresh drama when two sides so used to the big stage collide.