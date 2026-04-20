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How to get San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

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The San Antonio Spurs hold a 1-0 series lead as they prepare to host the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 2 at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. After a historic opening performance from their young superstar, the Spurs are looking to protect home court once more before the series shifts to the Pacific Northwest.

The 2-seed vs. 7-seed matchup in the Western Conference First Round lived up to the hype in Game 1. The Spurs, who finished the regular season with a dominant 62-20 record, overcame a physical Portland squad that earned its spot via a high-stakes Play-In victory over the Suns.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 2 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.

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How much do Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Playoff tickets cost?

Following Victor Wembanyama’s record-breaking playoff debut, ticket demand in San Antonio has surged. However, because Portland is a smaller market compared to New York or Los Angeles, "get-in" prices remain relatively accessible for a first-round clash.

  • Game 2 (San Antonio): Secondary market prices on platforms like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats currently show "get-in" prices starting around $105. Plaza-level seating is generally trending between $295 and $450.
  • Game 3 (Portland): As the series heads to the Moda Center for Game 3, entry-level seats are currently listed as low as $92, making it one of the most affordable playoff venues in the West this week.
  • Courtside Seats: Premium floor seats at the Frost Bank Center for Game 2 are currently listed upwards of $1,400, while some "VIP Courtside" options are clearing $3,500.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • The "Wemby" Effect: Victor Wembanyama's 35 points in Game 1 set a new Spurs franchise record for a playoff debut. His historic trajectory is driving massive national interest and local ticket demand.
  • Portland’s Physicality: Despite the Game 1 loss, Portland’s aggressive defense (led by rookie Donovan Clingan) has kept the games competitive, sustaining high resale value for the upcoming games at the Moda Center.Affiliate Button (GOAL )
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San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers kick-off time


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NBA Playoffs
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Team news & squads

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers lineups

San Antonio SpursSAS
-Line up

  • 5

    Stephon Castle

  • 30

    Julian Champagnie

  • 4

    De'Aaron Fox

  • 24

    Devin Vassell

  • 1

    Victor Wembanyama

Substitutes

  • 40

    Harrison Barnes

  • 18

    Bismack Biyombo

  • 11

    Carter Bryant

  • 2

    Dylan Harper

  • 3

    Keldon Johnson

  • 7

    Luke Kornet

  • 8

    Kelly Olynyk

  • 22

    Mason Plumlee

  • 43

    Lindy Waters III

Portland Trail BlazersPOR
-Line up

  • 8

    Deni Avdija

  • 33

    Toumani Camara

  • 23

    Donovan Clingan

  • Scoot Henderson

  • 5

    Jrue Holiday

Substitutes

  • 91

    Sidy Cissoko

  • 9

    Jerami Grant

  • 27

    Vit Krejci

  • 24

    Kris Murray

  • 17

    Shaedon Sharpe

  • 4

    Matisse Thybulle

  • 1

    Blake Wesley

  • 35

    Robert Williams

  • 16

    Hansen Yang

Form

San Antonio SpursSAS
-Form

  • San Antonio Spurs

    118

    -

    128

    Denver Nuggets

    L

  • San Antonio Spurs

    139

    -

    120

    Dallas Mavericks

    W

  • San Antonio Spurs

    112

    -

    101

    Portland Trail Blazers

    W

  • San Antonio Spurs

    115

    -

    102

    Philadelphia 76ers

    W

  • Denver Nuggets

    136

    -

    134

    San Antonio Spurs

    L

Portland Trail BlazersPOR
-Form

  • Phoenix Suns

    110

    -

    114

    Portland Trail Blazers

    W

  • Portland Trail Blazers

    122

    -

    110

    Sacramento Kings

    W

  • Portland Trail Blazers

    116

    -

    97

    LA Clippers

    W

  • San Antonio Spurs

    112

    -

    101

    Portland Trail Blazers

    L

  • Denver Nuggets

    137

    -

    132

    Portland Trail Blazers

    L

Head-to-Head Record

San Antonio SpursSAS

Last 5 matches

Portland Trail BlazersPOR

3

Wins

2

Wins

  • San Antonio Spurs

    112

    -

    101

    Portland Trail Blazers

  • San Antonio Spurs

    110

    -

    115

    Portland Trail Blazers

  • Portland Trail Blazers

    102

    -

    115

    San Antonio Spurs

  • Portland Trail Blazers

    120

    -

    109

    San Antonio Spurs

  • San Antonio Spurs

    114

    -

    94

    Portland Trail Blazers

560

Points scored

532
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