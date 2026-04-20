How to get San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The San Antonio Spurs hold a 1-0 series lead as they prepare to host the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 2 at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. After a historic opening performance from their young superstar, the Spurs are looking to protect home court once more before the series shifts to the Pacific Northwest.
The 2-seed vs. 7-seed matchup in the Western Conference First Round lived up to the hype in Game 1. The Spurs, who finished the regular season with a dominant 62-20 record, overcame a physical Portland squad that earned its spot via a high-stakes Play-In victory over the Suns.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 2 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.
How much do Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Playoff tickets cost?
Following Victor Wembanyama’s record-breaking playoff debut, ticket demand in San Antonio has surged. However, because Portland is a smaller market compared to New York or Los Angeles, "get-in" prices remain relatively accessible for a first-round clash.
- Game 2 (San Antonio): Secondary market prices on platforms like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats currently show "get-in" prices starting around $105. Plaza-level seating is generally trending between $295 and $450.
- Game 3 (Portland): As the series heads to the Moda Center for Game 3, entry-level seats are currently listed as low as $92, making it one of the most affordable playoff venues in the West this week.
- Courtside Seats: Premium floor seats at the Frost Bank Center for Game 2 are currently listed upwards of $1,400, while some "VIP Courtside" options are clearing $3,500.
Factors that influence cost include:
- The "Wemby" Effect: Victor Wembanyama's 35 points in Game 1 set a new Spurs franchise record for a playoff debut. His historic trajectory is driving massive national interest and local ticket demand.
- Portland’s Physicality: Despite the Game 1 loss, Portland’s aggressive defense (led by rookie Donovan Clingan) has kept the games competitive, sustaining high resale value for the upcoming games at the Moda Center.Affiliate Button (GOAL )