How to get San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The San Antonio Spurs hold a 1-0 series lead as they prepare to host the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 2 at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. After a historic opening performance from their young superstar, the Spurs are looking to protect home court once more before the series shifts to the Pacific Northwest.

The 2-seed vs. 7-seed matchup in the Western Conference First Round lived up to the hype in Game 1. The Spurs, who finished the regular season with a dominant 62-20 record, overcame a physical Portland squad that earned its spot via a high-stakes Play-In victory over the Suns.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 2 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.

How much do Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Playoff tickets cost?

Following Victor Wembanyama’s record-breaking playoff debut, ticket demand in San Antonio has surged. However, because Portland is a smaller market compared to New York or Los Angeles, "get-in" prices remain relatively accessible for a first-round clash.

Game 2 (San Antonio): Secondary market prices on platforms like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats currently show "get-in" prices starting around $105 . Plaza-level seating is generally trending between $295 and $450 .

Game 3 (Portland): As the series heads to the Moda Center for Game 3, entry-level seats are currently listed as low as $92 , making it one of the most affordable playoff venues in the West this week.

Courtside Seats: Premium floor seats at the Frost Bank Center for Game 2 are currently listed upwards of $1,400 , while some "VIP Courtside" options are clearing $3,500 .

Factors that influence cost include:

The "Wemby" Effect: Victor Wembanyama's 35 points in Game 1 set a new Spurs franchise record for a playoff debut. His historic trajectory is driving massive national interest and local ticket demand.

Portland’s Physicality: Despite the Game 1 loss, Portland’s aggressive defense (led by rookie Donovan Clingan) has kept the games competitive, sustaining high resale value for the upcoming games at the Moda Center.Affiliate Button (GOAL )





San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers kick-off time





NBA Playoffs Frost Bank Center

Team news & squads

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers lineups SAS - Line up 5 Stephon Castle

30 Julian Champagnie

4 De'Aaron Fox

24 Devin Vassell

1 Victor Wembanyama Substitutes 40 Harrison Barnes

18 Bismack Biyombo

11 Carter Bryant

2 Dylan Harper

3 Keldon Johnson

7 Luke Kornet

8 Kelly Olynyk

22 Mason Plumlee

43 Lindy Waters III POR - Line up 8 Deni Avdija

33 Toumani Camara

23 Donovan Clingan

— Scoot Henderson

5 Jrue Holiday Substitutes 91 Sidy Cissoko

9 Jerami Grant

27 Vit Krejci

24 Kris Murray

17 Shaedon Sharpe

4 Matisse Thybulle

1 Blake Wesley

35 Robert Williams

16 Hansen Yang

Form

SAS - Form All San Antonio Spurs 118 - 128 Denver Nuggets L

San Antonio Spurs 139 - 120 Dallas Mavericks W

San Antonio Spurs 112 - 101 Portland Trail Blazers W

San Antonio Spurs 115 - 102 Philadelphia 76ers W

Denver Nuggets 136 - 134 San Antonio Spurs L POR - Form All Phoenix Suns 110 - 114 Portland Trail Blazers W

Portland Trail Blazers 122 - 110 Sacramento Kings W

Portland Trail Blazers 116 - 97 LA Clippers W

San Antonio Spurs 112 - 101 Portland Trail Blazers L

Denver Nuggets 137 - 132 Portland Trail Blazers L

Head-to-Head Record