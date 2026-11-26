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Al-Hilal are preparing to face Al-Ettifaq on Saturday 28 November in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League. The match holds a special challenge for Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who will have the chance to stand alone at the top of the all-time scoring charts for meetings between the two sides and chase the record of club legend Yasser Al-Qahtani.

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The timing matters for Al-Hilal, who top the Saudi Pro League with 30 points from 11 matches after winning 10 and losing just once. They're two points clear of second-placed Al-Qadsiah. Al-Ettifaq sit seventh on 19 points, collected from five wins, four draws and three defeats.

Al-Hilal want to tighten their grip on top spot and pull away from the chasing pack. Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, are after a positive result against one of the leading title contenders. With the two sides chasing such different goals in the standings, the stakes are doubled for both.

Salem Al-Dawsari one goal away from equalling a legend

Salem Al-Dawsari is second on the all-time list of scorers in meetings between Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq, according to Transfermarkt. He has found the net eight times against Al-Ettifaq. That leaves him one short of Al-Hilal legend Yasser Al-Qahtani, who leads the way with nine.

Matching Al-Qahtani isn't the limit of the captain's ambitions. A brace would put him alone at the top of the all-time list and add another achievement to his distinguished career at the club, all the more so because the record comes against one of the opponents Al-Hilal regularly face in the Saudi league.

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Return from injury adds to the game's importance

For all the history on offer, Al-Dawsari looks very unlikely to start. Injury has kept him out of recent matches, and he's only just begun his return to team training as he works to regain full fitness.

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Next matches ALI Saudi Pro League 09:20 HIL

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Expect the Al-Hilal captain to begin on the bench. He could still get enough minutes, depending on how the match unfolds and his physical condition. The coaching staff have no need to risk starting him before they're sure he's fully fit.

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His return gives Al-Hilal an important boost at a crucial stage of the season. Al-Dawsari is one of the team's key attacking weapons, able to create chances, score and move into space, and he brings vast experience in big matches.

Al-Hilal want to keep winning and stay top of the Saudi Pro League. Salem Al-Dawsari wants Yasser Al-Qahtani's record. That makes the Al-Ettifaq game an exceptional opportunity for the Al-Hilal captain. If he finds the net, it could become another historic milestone in his career.