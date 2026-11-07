Salah's nightmare returns: Forest shock City in 18 minutes

Manchester City's misery stretched to a third straight Premier League match. Nottingham Forest raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 18 minutes.

Brazilian defender Jair Cunha opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Liam Delap doubled Forest's advantage on 18 minutes, piling the pressure on Enzo Maresca's side.

That opening carries real weight in City's Premier League history. According to Opta, it marked the earliest the Sky Blues have found themselves two goals down in the competition since their clash with Liverpool in November 2019, when it happened in the 13th minute.

Fabinho and Mohamed Salah had put Liverpool two goals clear that day, striking in the sixth and 13th minutes. The game finished 3-1, with Sadio Mané adding Liverpool's third in the 51st minute and Bernardo Silva pulling one back for City on 78 minutes.

Defeats to Aston Villa (2-1) and Brighton (0-1) had already piled up before kick-off tonight. City sit second with 21 points, behind Arsenal, who stretched their lead today with a 1-0 win over Hull City to move onto 27 points.

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