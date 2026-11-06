‘An immense club’ – Koln star Said El Mala breaks silence on PSG transfer links as Bundesliga breakout star addresses future

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Koln breakout star Said El Mala has responded to recent transfer rumours linking him with a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain. The young German international is enjoying a phenomenal Bundesliga season and remains focused on his current club despite the mounting speculation.

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El Mala attracts transfer interest

El Mala is firmly ignoring the mounting transfer rumours surrounding his future. The 20-year-old winger has established himself as a breakout star in the Bundesliga with Koln. His tremendous form throughout the 2025-26 season has caught the attention of PSG. The French giants have closely monitored his profile in recent months as they look to bolster their attacking options.

However, a winter transfer appears highly unlikely. The Parisiens are not expected to make an official approach during the January window, leaving the German international to focus entirely on his domestic campaign.

Winger flattered by massive club

El Mala was recently questioned about the PSG links by Sky Germany. The young attacker did not shy away from the speculation, admitting that he is well aware of the ongoing reports.

"It would be wrong to say that I’m not honored by it," El Mala admitted. "It’s an immense club. To be honest, I read about it too, but I’m not sure what to make of it."

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Staying focused on the present

El Mala has been heavily relied upon by Koln this season. He has already registered an impressive four goals and one assists, driving his team forward with exceptional attacking output. He was quick to reiterate his commitment to his current employers.

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"I said the same thing last year when all these rumors first started circulating," he added. "I want to focus on the present; I just want to play football, give my absolute best, and help the club - just as they help me. I want to bring joy to the club and the city through my performances. As for what happens next, we’ll see."

Summer move remains a possibility

While the Parisiens are set to pause their pursuit this January, a summer transfer could still materialise. El Mala's continued development in Germany will undoubtedly keep him firmly on their radar.

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For now, the talented winger will channel his energy exclusively into Koln's upcoming Bundesliga fixtures. He will look to add to his superb goalscoring tally and secure vital points for his side. If his sensational form persists, PSG will unlikely be the only top European club fighting for his signature at the end of the season.