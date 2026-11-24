Share Follow GOAL on Google

Babacar Cisse, the agent of Al-Nassr's Senegalese star Sadio Mane, has revealed the truth about whether his client could leave the Saudi club in the upcoming winter transfer window, with his contract yet to be renewed.

Advertisement

Mane's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of the current season, so he's free to sign with any club in January and join them on a free transfer next summer.

His agent, though, insists the forward won't leave Al-Nassr in the winter window. Mane will stay at least until his contract runs out at the end of this season.

Speaking to Saudi outlet Al-Maidan, Babacar Cisse said: "Sadio Mane is staying with Al-Nassr and will not leave in January. The player has been happy with his experience at Al-Nassr since it began."

Asked about a new deal, with the current one expiring at the end of the season, he replied: "We have not been contacted by the Al-Nassr management, and we are open to him staying."

Advertisement Advertisement

Saudi journalist Fallah Al-Qahtani had earlier dropped a bombshell, claiming Al-Nassr don't want to renew the Senegalese star's contract when it expires.

Related Topics

Next matches ALH Saudi Pro League 07:15 ALN

Writing on his personal X account, Al-Qahtani said Mane's agent had offered major concessions to secure a one-season extension, including a 60% cut to his current salary. The Saudi club turned it down.

Mane arrived from German side Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and has been a key figure for the Saudi club ever since.

Advertisement

In roughly three and a half seasons, he has made 144 appearances for the Riyadh side, scoring 54 goals and providing 43 assists.

His biggest team achievement at Al-Nassr came last season, when they won the Saudi Pro League title to end a seven-year wait. He also lifted the King Salman Arab Club Champions Cup in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement

If he goes, Mane could follow Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix out of the door, with some reports claiming their time at Al-Nassr could end this season.

Ronaldo's deal also expires at the end of this season. Several reports suggest he'll announce his international retirement afterwards, particularly if he reaches his ultimate goal of 1,000 career goals.

Advertisement

He's on 986 so far. Just 14 more would make him the first player in history to reach 1,000.

Felix's contract runs out at the end of the season too, leaving him free to sign with any club in the winter window and join them on a free transfer the following summer.

Advertisement

The Saudi club may have a solution, though. A clause in his contract allows them to extend the deal by two more seasons without consulting the Portuguese player. That would cost them €20 million, payable to Chelsea, and they'd have to raise Felix's salary from €10 million to €12.5 million a year.