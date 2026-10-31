Press reports have revealed a stunning twist in the future of Dutchman Marino Pusic, head coach of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, after a heavy defeat to Al-Shabab in the Roshn League.

Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1 yesterday, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan", the Al-Ahli management decided to sack Pusic over that heavy defeat in the mini-clasico.

The surprise? The dismissal was issued during the match itself, not after the final whistle, according to the Saudi newspaper.

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The paper added that Al-Ahli had already begun hunting for a suitable replacement to lead the team in the coming period, with one board member floating the idea of signing Algerian coach Noureddine Ben Zekri.

It didn't stop at a mere suggestion. "Al-Maidan" revealed that actual contact had taken place with the Algerian, who gave his initial approval of the offer and now awaits further talks over the coming period.

All this comes with the former Al-Shabab coach already linked to several teams in the Saudi Roshn League, chiefly Abha.

Ben Zekri was not the only candidate. The same newspaper revealed that Portugal's Sergio Conceicao, the former Al-Ittihad head coach, had also been put forward to lead Al-Ahli in the coming period.

So far, though, the Al-Ahli management have made no real move on this front, with no official contact yet.

Pusic took charge of Al-Ahli at the start of the current season, succeeding German coach Matthias Jaissle. He has since led the team in 17 matches, winning 11, losing five and drawing one.