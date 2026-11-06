Ryan Giggs warns Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel against Real Madrid move and points to Arsenal pathway

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Ryan Giggs has urged talented teenager JJ Gabriel to reconsider his decision to walk away from Manchester United. The legendary winger believes the wantaway forward is making a massive mistake by rushing his development and should instead learn from Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman.

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Gabriel seeks a way out

Gabriel has set his sights on leaving United after growing frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities. The 16-year-old informed the club of his desire to depart in September and has not trained with them since. The talented forward was reportedly unhappy about missing out on senior fixtures against Sabah FK in the Champions League and Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

He has now reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid. However, the Red Devils legend Giggs has urged the teenager to reconsider his decision. The 52-year-old believes Gabriel is rushing his development by demanding immediate senior football.

Giggs issues warning on patience

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Giggs stressed that young players must learn to bide their time. He drew upon his own experience of breaking through at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"So far in his career everything is going fine, why would you disrupt that? You’re on the right track," Giggs said of Gabriel's situation. "I trained at 15, I didn’t play for the first team until two years later so you have to have that patience that people just don’t seem to have at the moment."

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Giggs went on to become the most decorated player in English football history. The Welshman won a staggering 34 trophies during a remarkable 24-year career in Manchester.

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The massive step to senior football

Giggs also warned Gabriel about the physical and mental toll of playing senior football for a top-tier club. He explained that managing expectations over a gruelling campaign is a completely different challenge to youth football.

"And believe it or not, first-team football for Man United is completely different to playing in the youth team, playing pre-season for the first team, it’s completely different," Giggs added.

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"That first game, yeah, you might do alright, but you have to do it for 40, 50 games a season. You’re going to get injuries, loss of form, bad results, so you have to be patient. If you’re on the right trajectory then just bide your time, no matter how good you are."

Following the Max Dowman pathway

To illustrate his point, Giggs highlighted the current trajectory of Arsenal prospect Dowman. The teenager was handed his senior debut by Mikel Arteta at just 15 years old but is now being carefully managed behind the scenes.

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"Max Dowman is unbelievable but he’s not playing for Arsenal at the moment," Giggs noted. "I’m sure he’ll bide his time, I’m sure he’s getting impatient, but he’s not kicking off, he knows in a couple of years time he might be the main man for Arsenal."

Gabriel now faces a massive decision regarding his immediate future. Although the prospect of a move to Madrid appears enticing, the forward must decide whether he is truly prepared to face the demands of European football, or whether he should remain patient and wait for his moment at Old Trafford.