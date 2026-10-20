Ruud Gullit unconvinced by PSV player: ‘He makes me nervous’

PSV make two changes to the side that faced RB Leipzig last week for Tuesday evening's match against FC Porto. Yarek Gasiorowski starts in defence instead of Armando Obispo, a choice Nordin Amrabat tells Ziggo Sport he wouldn't have made.

In central defence, Bosz pairs the Spaniard with Lutsharel Geertruida.

"He's taken Obispo out. I would have gone for Ryan Flamingo because he's up against Samu (Aghehowa, ed.), who's a beast at 1.95 metres tall."

"And I do like Ryan Flamingo in one-on-one situations. He's incredibly strong then. With Gasiorowski, we'll have to see how it works out today."

Gullit, however, has doubts about Flamingo. "Especially when he's on the ball. He makes me nervous at times. So I think he needs to gain a bit more confidence."

"I do agree with you that Flamingo is better one-on-one. But he's not very tall. I'm curious to see what happens. I think they'll go for a bit more possession and hope to launch a counter-attack that way."

"But then you need to get players into the penalty area in time. And that hardly ever happens; they struggle with it a bit. Especially because three strikers are absent," Gullit concludes.